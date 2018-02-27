The 13 casino expected to open March 31, 2019

Luxury hotel developer The 13 Holdings is planning to open its casino and retail shops by March 31, 2019, according to the company’s latest filing.

The group gave some preliminary details on the casino on Monday, with 66 gaming tables planned, consisting of approximately 50 high stakes mass market tables and approximately 16 VIP room tables, as well as approximately 50 slot machines with minimum bets that are set at a “comparatively high level”.

Given the requirement to obtain government approval for the business plan, the group said there may be substantial changes to these plans to accommodate the requirements of the Macau government.

According to the Asia Gaming Brief (AGB) the 13 also estimated the capital required for gaming operations will be approximately HK$352 million, though fund raising for this amount will not likely occur until after The 13 Hotel is operational and it has received approval for gaming operations.