CNY visitor arrivals rise 9.2 pct

The number of visitor arrivals to Macau reached 667,666 between Thursday and Monday (from Chinese New Year’s Eve to the fourth day of the Chinese New Year), a 9.2 percent increase compared to the corresponding period of the lunar new year, according to the website of the Macau Government Tourism Office (MGTO).

The number of mainland visitor arrivals amounted to 484,994 during the five-day period, a 16.8 percent increase, according to the office. Mainlanders accounted for 72.6 percent of all visitor arrivals.

Among the five days, Sunday (the third day of the Chinese New Year) saw the highest number of both total visitor arrivals and mainland visitor arrivals: 185,563 (up 11.8 percent) and 143,876 (up 19.1 percent) respectively, according to the office.

Meanwhile, senior Public Security Police (PSP) officer Ho Chi Wa told the media on Sunday that the daily number of border crossings (arrivals and exits) at the Barrier Gate checkpoint hit the all-time record of 428,000 on February 10 in the run-up to the Chinese New Year holiday.

Ho also said that the number of arrivals and exits at the Barrier Gate reached 128 million last year, a 3.5 percent year-on-year growth