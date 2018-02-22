Eco-bureau collects reusable CNY red packets

The Environmental Protection Bureau (DSPA) said in a statement Wednesday that it has launched a scheme to collect red packets (known as ‘lai see’ in Cantonese) for recycling.

According to the statement, the scheme was launched in collaboration with about 150 entities, such as other government entities, community associations, schools, banks, supermarkets, property management companies, committees, hotels and the city’s six gaming operators. More than 600 collection points have been set up on the premises of the participating entities, the statement said.

During the period of the scheme which will end on March 11, people can put their unused red packets – also known as red envelopes – or the ones that remain intact after having been used – into the collection points, the statement said.

The statement urged residents to keep the red packets clean and intact and not to write anything on them.

According to the statement, the bureau’s staff will sort the collected red packets. The damaged ones or those deemed unsuitable for reuse will be recycled, while the ones in a good condition will be kept and then distributed to residents in the run-up to the Chinese New Year next year.

The collection points are listed on the website at http://www.dspa.gov.mo/richtext5.aspx?a_id=1516266618. The list is being updated continuously, the bureau says.