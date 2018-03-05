External powers try to introduce HK-style advocacy of independence to Macau: Liaison Office vice-chief

Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in Macau Deputy Director Chen Sixi said yesterday that external powers were trying to introduce Hong Kong-style advocacy of independence to Macau, government-owned broadcaster TDM reported Sunday.

Chen, who is attending the so-called “two sessions” (“liang hui”) in Beijing – the annual sessions of the National People’s Congress (NPC) and the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), made the remarks when he was asked by reporters about his views about Macau – unlike Hong Kong and Taiwan – not having a pro-independence movement.

“External powers are trying to introduce ideas like ‘Hong Kong independence’ to Macau. Though the situation in Macau is better [than in Hong Kong], [the Macau government] cannot relax, and in this aspect it cannot relax. [The Macau government] must stay on high alert,” Chen said, adding that he would keep an eye on the possible effects of the Hong Kong pro-independence movement on the city.