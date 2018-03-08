Govt recalls 26 kilos of possibly contaminated melons from Australia

A total of 26 kilogrammes of rockmelons from New South Wales in Australia imported to Macau on Monday have all been recalled as they are suspected of being contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, a statement from the Civic and Municipal Affairs Bureau (IACM) said Wednesday.

The statement said that once they were notified that a batch of rockmelons might have been contaminated, its Food Safety Centre immediately contacted local fruit importers and suppliers to track the batch, which was the latest one imported on Monday weighing a total 26 kilogrammes. All have been recalled.

The statement said that there had been no reports of anyone falling sick after consuming rockmelons in the past two months.

Listeria monocytogenes is the species of pathogenic bacteria that causes the infection listeriosis. According to the statement, Listeria monocytogenes can be easily destroyed by cooking but can survive and multiply at refrigeration temperatures of below 5°C.

Individuals infected with Listeria will develop symptoms such as fever, muscle pain, headache, nausea, vomiting or diarrhoea. However, severe complications such as septicaemia, meningitis or even death may occur in newborns, the elderly and those with a weaker immune system, urging these groups of people, as well as pregnant women to avoid eating “high risk food” that is not cooked thoroughly or is reheated.