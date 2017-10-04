The Macau authorities are paying close attention to Sunday’s massacre in Las Vegas and have requested that security measures at local casinos and other gaming venues are strengthened, the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau (DICJ) said in a statement on Tuesday.

The bureau said that after the shooting in Las Vegas it immediately contacted Macau’s six gaming operators, asking them to stay alert and increase security measures on their premises.

According to the Macau Post Daily, the bureau also said it had decided to hold a meeting with the city’s gaming operators to discuss security matters after the National Day holiday, which finishes at the end of the week.

The bureau said it would keep reviewing the security measures and improving its inspection work.

Meanwhile, the government’s Tourism Crisis Management Office said it also was paying close attention to the Las Vegas incident. According to information it gathered from Macau’s travel industry, no requests for assistance had been received from Macau residents in the United States after the mass slaughter in Las Vegas.

At least 59 people were killed and 527 others wounded after a gunman opened fire on Sunday on a concert in Las Vegas, the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history.