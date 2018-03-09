Macau to launch flights to Europe this year

Macau will launch scheduled flights to Europe this year, the Macau International Airport Company (CAM) said in a statement Thursday.

The statement about a recent visit by CAM Chairman Deng Jun to Zhuhai Airport did not elaborate on the scheduled flights to Europe, such as when they would start and what their destination or destinations would be.

The statement also said that the local airport would try to boost its air cargo business after the opening of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge.

The delta bridge will open in the second quarter of this year.

The statement also underlined the growing demand for civil aviation development in the Greater Bay Area (GBA) comprising Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macau.