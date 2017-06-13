Alexis Tam said that the government pays great importance to the protection of the city’s cultural heritage. “Not only do we educate our society for the importance of cultural heritage, but for environmental protection as well.”
13 Jun, 2017
The government opened the city’s first Paediatric Rehabilitation and Treatment Centre and launched the official website of the Paediatric Integrated Assessment Centre on Monday, according to the Macau Post Daily.
13 Jun, 2017
The Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau hoisted this year’s first No.1 typhoon signal at 9:30 p.m. on Sunday. It was heading north toward the eastern coast of Guangdong province at about 20 kilometres per hour.
12 Jun, 2017
About 400 disabled people from the mainland and Hong Kong have been cheated out of about RMB 2.7 million yuan (MOP 3.2 million), the Judiciary Police said over the weekend.
12 Jun, 2017
The nation’s former foreign minister Li Zhaoxing said on Thursday that the Belt and Road Initiative was paving the way for an even brighter development for Macau.
9 Jun, 2017
The company launched the mobile app “MacauPay” which generates QR codes to be scanned with a point of sale (POS) machine or other devices by the cashier.
9 Jun, 2017
The UNESCO World Heritage Committee in Paris said it “regrets the lack of progress with the completion of the [government's] Management Plan, which was due for submission by 1 February 2015."
8 Jun, 2017
The Personal Data Protection Office (GPDP) said Tuesday its director Vasco Fong Man Chong has handed his resignation to Chief Executive Fernando Chui Sai On.
7 Jun, 2017
Shops at the new Taipa Ferry Terminal in Pac On will open in September, according to the Marine and Water Bureau (DSAMA), while no opening date has yet been set for the terminal’s food court
7 Jun, 2017
The Macau Federation of Trade Unions (commonly known as Gung Luen) announced the launch of a ‘blue book’ on labour relations and employee interests.
7 Jun, 2017
The Health Bureau (SSM) said on Monday that three private clinics were suspected of having provided in vitro fertilisation (IVF) services without a licence.
6 Jun, 2017
Mok Iun Lei, the newly-appointed coordinator of the Support Office of the Permanent Secretariat of the Forum for Economic and Trade Co-operation between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries (PSCs)
6 Jun, 2017
Leong said the government hoped that the six gaming operators will submit their proposals to the bureau and the police in a week as to what measures they will take to enhance security in their casinos.
6 Jun, 2017
The government will start to distribute its annual “wealth-sharing” cash handouts to residents from early next month, Executive Council (ExCo) spokesman Leong Heng Teng has announced.
5 Jun, 2017
A small crowd attended the annual June 4 candlelight vigil organised by grassroots lawmakers Au Kam San and Ng Kuok Cheong in Largo do Senado on Sunday.
5 Jun, 2017
Macau’s gross gaming revenue in May rose 23.7 percent year-on-year to MOP 22.74 billion, posting a 10-month winning streak and beating analysts’ forecasts.
2 Jun, 2017
The local headquarters of the Cooperation and Development Fund between China and Portuguese-speaking countries (PSCs) was officially opened on Thursday.
2 Jun, 2017
Officials held a meeting with representatives of the city’s gaming operators and junket promoters briefing them on the Legislative Assembly Election Law which requires them to remain politically neutral in the upcoming legislative elections.
1 Jun, 2017
Macau and Zhuhai have great potential for cooperation in the tourism and healthcare industries, including the production of cosmetics, the president of Taiwanese group Foxconn said to Macau's chief executive Chui Sai On
1 Jun, 2017
The Taipa Ferry Terminal in Pac On will start operating at 6 a.m. on Thursday as its three ferry operators will transfer all sailings from the adjacent Taipa Temporary Ferry Terminal to the new terminal.
31 May, 2017