Macau to hold 600 vehicles quotas for Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau bridge

The Macau and Hong Kong governments have reached a consensus on the circulation of private (non-commercial) vehicles on the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau bridge and the number of vehicle quotas to be allocated per city.

Macau will hold 600 quotas for vehicles; 500 of the quotas will have a validity of 1 year and the remaining 100 quotas will have a validity of six months.

Hong Kong will hold 300 quotas with a validity of 3 years. The quotas for Macau vehicles will be issued by the Macau Transport Bureau, further details will be announced at a later date by the bureau.

It was also announced that there will be 140 shuttle buses with two routes available: Hong Kong-Macau and Zhuhai-Hong Kong. Shuttle buses will depart every 10 minutes, though authorities are looking to decrease this time to 3-5 minutes in the future.

Drivers must follow mainland China traffic rules by keeping to the right if they cross the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau bridge linking the three cities. Regardless of origin or destination, tolls on the bridge will be paid in renminbi while non-cash payment methods include bank cards, as well as electronic wallets Alipay and WeChat Pay.