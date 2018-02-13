MGM COTAI, blending art & high-tech, opens today

Gaming operator MGM China will officially open the doors of its 27-billion-pataca MGM COTAI today, offering the public an innovative blend of art and high-tech.

Members of the local media were given a tour around MGM COTAI Monday, ahead of its grand opening today, with a show at its “Spectacle” atrium that features 25 LED screens showing footage of the natural wonders of Asia and the nation’s UNESCO-listed heritage sites, as well as a glass roof allowing maximum natural lighting for an area four stories high.

Another major offering at the new gaming resort is the “world’s first” multifunctional theatre that offers 28 million pixel viewing pleasure through a 900 square metre 4K LED screen, which is the size of three tennis courts.

According to the presentation, the hotel boasts 1,390 rooms, suites and “mansion villas”, but only 500 rooms and suites will be available right away. As hotel reservations have already started, most of the rooms have already been booked for this month, with stays starting from tomorrow. During the promotional period, a standard room costs about 1,400 patacas a night.

As confirmed by the government last month, the casino has a total of 177 gaming tables, of which 100 have been newly granted and 77 transferred from the MGM Macau property in Nape. The Cotai casino also features 982 slot machines.

Known for its wide range of art exhibitions at MGM Macau in Nape, its Cotai resort is also replete with art, such as imperial carpets from the Qing Dynasty that were last shown publicly in the Forbidden City in Beijing and creations by local artists.