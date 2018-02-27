New ‘Water Market’ to open next week

Civic and Municipal Affairs Bureau (IACM) President Jose Fonseca Tavares said Monday that the new Patane Market Municipal Complex will come into service next Tuesday.

Tavares said that his bureau would arrange a media visit to the wet market building tomorrow.

Tavares also said that the stall owners in the Provisional Patane Market would suspend their business next Monday to move their stalls to the new building.

The new Patane Market Municipal Complex is located on the site where the original Patane Market – commonly known as “Water Market” – was located.

According to The Macau Post Daily the government decided to redevelop the traditional Patane Market – by demolishing the original one and building a new one in its place – in 2013, when the market was closed and the stalls moved into the nearby Provisional Patane Market for business. However, construction only got off the ground in 2015. The project was completed late last year.

The original Patane Market was a two-floor edifice built in the late 1970s.

The new Patane Market Municipal Complex is a 13-floor multi-facilities community building located along the waterfront in Patane district.

According to the bureau, the ground, first and second floors are the building’s wet market area where fresh food stalls will be located. The second floor will include a food court. A total of five floors – from the third to seventh floor – are public car parks with 136 spaces for cars and 103 spaces for motorcycles and scooters.

According to the bureau, the ninth and 10th floor will house community service facilities, while the 11th and 12th floor will be used for offices. The eighth floor is the area of refuge.