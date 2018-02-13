Observatory forecasts warm CNY

The Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau (SMG) forecast that the weather during the upcoming Chinese New Year holiday period will be warmer than previous lunar new years.

The observatory also said in a statement yesterday that from the eve to the third day of the Chinese New Year the weather was expected to be warmer than previous Chinese New Year periods.

This year the Chinese New Year starts on Friday.

The date of the Chinese New Year varies, but it always falls between January 21 and February 20, determined by the Chinese lunar calendar.

The observatory said that the mercury would rise during the Chinese New Year period, with the temperature forecast to range between 16 degrees and 23 degrees Celsius.

The bureau said that the weather during the period was expected to be mostly cloudy with sunny intervals. Mist and fog are also forecast for the period. Drizzle is expected for Sunday – the third day of the Chinese New Year.