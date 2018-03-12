Police to use 100 body cams from Wednesday

Secretary for Security Wong Sio Chak said Sunday that 100 body-worn cameras will come into use for Public Security Police (PSP) officers on Wednesday.

Wong made the remarks while speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a community day hosted by the Public Security Police in Praça do Tap Seac.

The event marked the 327th anniversary of the establishment of the police force on March 14, 1691.

According to Wong, the police have consulted the Personal Data Protection Office (GPDP) on whether police officers’ use of body-worn cameras may breach privacy protection rules. Wong said that the office had given the green light and “positive feedback” on the matter.

Wong reassured the public that police officers will only switch on their wearable cameras when they consider it necessary during their law enforcement work, adding that the officers will also announce their intention to switch on their cameras before doing so.

Wong said that the use of body-worn cameras aimed to help police officers in their law enforcement work and investigations.

Wong also said that the police have drafted a guideline on police officers’ use of body-worn cameras and that the officers who will be assigned such devices have also been given special training.

Wong pledged that the Public Security Police will constantly review its guidelines for possible changes based on issues which might emerge during officers’ law enforcement work.

According to Hong Kong media reports in September last year, the Hong Kong police plan to increase the number of body-worn cameras to 3,000 this year, double the number at that time. Hong Kong police introduced the devices in 2013.

Meanwhile, the Public Security Police said in a statement last night that body-worn cameras can record “clearly and reliably” how incidents are happening, adding that police officers’ use of such devices can help verify incidents’ exact circumstances, protect the rights of both police officers and citizens, and improve their law enforcement work.