Population reaches 653,100 last year

Macau’s population at the end of last year increased by 8,200 year on year to 653,100, the Statistics and Census Bureau (DSEC) announced Tuesday.

The population figure included 179,456 non-resident workers, up by 1,818 year on year.

Females accounted for 53 percent of the population at the end of last year. Elderly residents (aged 65 and over) made up 10.5 percent of the total, up by 0.7 percentage points, indicating a continuous ageing of the population.

Based on Macau’s land area of 30.5 sq km, the special administrative region’s population density stood at 21,413 inhabitants per square kilometre at the end of last year, one of the highest in the world.

Macau’s 30.5 sq km area does not include the 1 sq km University of Macau campus on Hengqin Island since it is not an integral part of the special administrative region but a plot of land leased from Guangdong province.

In 2017, 6,529 live births were delivered, down by 617 year on year. The sex ratio of newborns was 107.5, corresponding to 107.5 male babies per 100 females babies.

A total of 3,883 marriage registrations were recorded last year, similar to the figure in 2016. The median age at first marriage was 28.8 for males and 27.5 for females.

The number of divorce cases rose by 234 to 1,479, of which divorce by mutual consent took up 95.5 percent.