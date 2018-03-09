Residential property price index rises 3.3 pct

Macau’s overall residential property price index for November 2017-January 2018 grew 3.3 percent over the previous survey period (October-December 2017), the Statistics and Census Bureau (DSEC) announced Thursday.

A DSEC statement attributed the increase mainly to the 14.0 percent rise in the index for pre-sale residential units, while the index for existing residents units dropped 0.4 percent.

The bureau said it recently started compiling the overall residential property price index with data from the past three consecutive months. It will release the results on a monthly basis, aiming to improve the timeliness of its statistical output.

The overall residential property price indices for the Macau Peninsula and Taipa-Coloane increased 2.1 percent and 9.1 percent, respectively, from the previous period.

Regarding existing residential units, the index for those in the Macau Peninsula dropped 0.5 percent, while the index for those in Taipa-Coloane rose 0.3 percent.

In comparison with November 2015-January 2017, the overall residential property price index grew 12.8 percent, with the indices for existing residential units and pre-sale residential units rising 11.8 percent and 16.8 percent respectively.