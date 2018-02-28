Retail sales top 66 billion patacas in 2017

Macau’s total value of retail sales rose 12.6 percent year on year to 66.26 billion patacas last year, the Statistics and Census Bureau (DSEC) said in a statement Tuesday.

According to the statement, retail sales of timepieces and jewellery accounted for 22.3 percent of the total value.

Retail sales of leather goods (+22.4 percent), timepieces and jewellery (+17.0 percent), and cosmetic and sanitary articles (+15.2 percent) recorded major growth rates.

The statement pointed out that the retail sales value of motorcycles and motorcycle parts and accessories surged 36.2 percent due to the government’s subsidy scheme for the withdrawal of two-stroke motorcycles as well as the increased demand for motor vehicles after the massive damage caused by Super Typhoon Hato last August.