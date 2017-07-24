Alexis Tam wants city to become cultural exchange hub

img
24 Jul, 2017
Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture Alexis Tam Chon Weng said that the government aims to turn Macau into a “cultural exchange centre”.

According to local newspaper the Macau Post Daily, He also urged local dancers to promote the emergence of a dance culture in the city.

Delivering a speech during the establishment and inauguration ceremony of the board members of the Macau Dance General Association at Mandarin Oriental in Nape, Tam, who attended the ceremony as a guest of honour, pointed out that dance is one of the important elements of culture, adding that the government aimed to encourage future generations to be more artistic.

Apart from the concept of “one centre and one platform”, Tam said the government also hoped to develop Macau into a “cultural exchange centre” for various types of artistic activities, such as dance, literature and painting.

The concept of “one centre and one platform” refers to the government’s aim to turn Macau into a world tourism and leisure centre, as well as a business service platform between China and Portuguese-speaking countries.

“[I] hope dance lovers will [further] promote dancing,” Tam said in his speech, adding he would like to take the opportunity to praise local schools for fostering many young talented dancers.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of Sunday’s ceremony, Lilian Kuok Ieng Chi, who chairs the new association, said many children and adults in Macau were involved in dance activities.

