Visitors’ non-gaming spending reaches almost US$ 7.7 billion in 2017

Visitors’ total non-gaming spending reached 61.32 billion patacas (US$7.66 billion) in 2017, a year-on-year increase of 16.4 percent, the Statistics and Census Bureau (DSEC) has announced.

Macau’s gross gaming revenue in 2017 rose 18.9 percent year-on-year to 266.6 billion patacas, according to figures released by the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau (DICJ) earlier this year.

Non-gaming spending by overnight visitors (49.75 billion patacas) and same-day visitors (11.57 billion patacas) rose 18.2 percent and 9.5 percent respectively.

Visitors’ per capita non-gaming spending rose 10.5 percent to 1,880 patacas last year. Mainland Chinese visitors spent an average of 2,203 patacas, up 11.6 percent. As in previous years, mainland visitors continued to be Macau’s top spenders.

Visitors’ per capita shopping spending rose 14.9 percent to 855 patacas, which was mainly spent on local food products (252 patacas) and cosmetics and perfume (230 patacas).